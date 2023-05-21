NJPW Resurgence 2023 Live Coverage (5/21): NJPW Strong Women's Title Tournament Featuring Mercedes Mone, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live NJPW Resurgence 2023 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling presents Resurgence 2023 from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. Eight matches are scheduled for the main card, including three tournament bouts to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion. In the semi-finals of that series, former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné takes on Stephanie Vaquer, while Momo Kohgo battles Willow Nightingale — the winners of those two matches will meet in the main event for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. Elsewhere, Hiroshi Tanahashi goes up against Will Ospreay, with the winner taking on Lance Archer at Dominion 6.4 in Osaka-jo Hall to determine the #1 contender for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Announced main card

* Mercedes Moné vs. Stephanie Vaquer in a tournament match for the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Championship

* Momo Kohgo vs. Willow Nightingale in a tournament match for the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Championship

* TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito) vs. Bárbaro Cavernario and Virus

* Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson in a Street Fight

* Hikuleo (c) vs. KENTA for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

* Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta) and Shota Umino vs. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro Ishii)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay in a tournament match to determine the #1 contender for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

* Mercedes Moné or Stephanie Vaquer vs. Momo Kohgo or Willow Nightingale for the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Championship

Our live coverage will begin at 8 pm EST