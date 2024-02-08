Mercedes Mone Reportedly Under Contract To AEW, Will Debut At 'Big Business' In Boston

Tony Khan's latest big announcement officially branded the upcoming March 13 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as "Big Business," following up on a tweet from the official TD Garden account earlier today. According to Fightful Select (and as anyone with a shrewd eye may have gleaned from the graphic), this special episode will feature the AEW debut of Mercedes Mone.

The report, from both Fightful and Andrew Zarian of "Mat Men Radio," specified that Mone, formerly Sasha Banks in WWE, has been under contract with AEW since "at least early January," and though other debut dates had been considered, Wednesday's announcement in conjunction with the debut in Mone's hometown of Boston has been finalized for weeks.

From a contract perspective, it was previously reported by Fightful that WWE confirmed talks in late December with the former Women's Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion ,but that they weren't able to come to terms. Prior to that, Mone appeared on screen in the crowd at AEW All In in August, leading to speculation that she might debut for the company soon after, but nothing materialized there, either.

Khan called the event "one of the most important nights ever in AEW and a night that the entire pro wrestling industry will remember," before a graphic promoting the event adorned the screen. On the lower left hand side, underneath the TD Garden logo, the word "BO$$TON" (dollar signs and all) was right there for all the world to see, making this very much "announcing a debut without actually announcing a debut" as Khan and AEW have so memorably done before.