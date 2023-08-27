Mercedes Mone Appears On-Camera Sitting In The Audience During AEW All In Pre-Show

All In has already gotten a little more enticing thanks to a surprise appearance in the crowd from one of the biggest names in professional wrestling on the "Zero Hour" preshow.

Following Adam Cole and MJF's victory over Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships, the camera found the familiar face of Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks in WWE, sitting in the crowd, drawing a roar from those in attendance and perhaps setting the scene for something later on in the show. Mone, who appeared to be wearing an armband in tribute to the late Bray Wyatt, had her name shown in an on-screen graphic, possibly further indicating some involvement on the card.

To boot, Paul Wight, appearing on the preshow panel, referenced the women's division getting very nervous at the sight of Mone in the crowd and wondered what it might mean for the fatal four-way championship match between champion Hikaru Shida and challengers, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Toni Storm, and Saraya.

Mone had previously let it be known that she was in London via social media but this is her first appearance of any sort for AEW to date. She had been rumored to appear at Forbidden Door before suffering an ankle injury competing in the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament finals against Willow Nightingale, who went on to be crowned champion.

All eyes will remain on All In throughout the day to see if the former IWGP Women's Champion makes her presence known in any way other than this quick cameo.