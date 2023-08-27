AEW All In 2023 Preview: What To Expect From Wembley Stadium Show

Today, AEW will roll into Wembley Stadium in London, England, for All In. As it stands, over 80,000 fans are expected to fill the venue, making it one of the highest-attended events in the history of professional wrestling. Furthermore, the show will feature plenty of highly anticipated matchups featuring the company's best and brightest.

All In will be headlined by MJF and Adam Cole, who are set to battle each other for the AEW World Championship. Before that match, however, they will face Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, though it remains to be seen if they can stay united. What's more, Roderick Strong and The Kingdom have taken issue with Cole and MJF recently, and they'll undoubtedly make their presence felt at the event.

Elsewhere, CM Punk will defend the "Real" AEW World Championship against his long-time rival Samoa Joe. This feud dates back to their time in ROH throughout the 2000s, but it's intensified in recent times as Punk eliminated Joe from the Owen Hart Tournament. Punk also believes that he's the only legitimate World Champion as he's yet to be pinned for the gold, but Joe is out to take his prize.

The AEW Women's World Title will also be on the line as Hikaru Shida defends the strap against Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Saraya in a fatal four-way match. Saraya and Storm are teammates in The Outcasts, so the numbers game might give them an advantage. However, will they be able to stay on the same page when there's gold on the line? After all, Storm has made it clear that she's desperate to regain the title, and Saraya will want to win the gold at her big homecoming show.