AEW All In 2023 Preview: What To Expect From Wembley Stadium Show
Today, AEW will roll into Wembley Stadium in London, England, for All In. As it stands, over 80,000 fans are expected to fill the venue, making it one of the highest-attended events in the history of professional wrestling. Furthermore, the show will feature plenty of highly anticipated matchups featuring the company's best and brightest.
All In will be headlined by MJF and Adam Cole, who are set to battle each other for the AEW World Championship. Before that match, however, they will face Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, though it remains to be seen if they can stay united. What's more, Roderick Strong and The Kingdom have taken issue with Cole and MJF recently, and they'll undoubtedly make their presence felt at the event.
Elsewhere, CM Punk will defend the "Real" AEW World Championship against his long-time rival Samoa Joe. This feud dates back to their time in ROH throughout the 2000s, but it's intensified in recent times as Punk eliminated Joe from the Owen Hart Tournament. Punk also believes that he's the only legitimate World Champion as he's yet to be pinned for the gold, but Joe is out to take his prize.
The AEW Women's World Title will also be on the line as Hikaru Shida defends the strap against Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Saraya in a fatal four-way match. Saraya and Storm are teammates in The Outcasts, so the numbers game might give them an advantage. However, will they be able to stay on the same page when there's gold on the line? After all, Storm has made it clear that she's desperate to regain the title, and Saraya will want to win the gold at her big homecoming show.
FTR vs. Young Bucks, grudge matches, more
FTR and The Young Bucks will also have their long-awaited rubber match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood recently claimed that they want their current title reign to be a definitive one, and they feel that they have to beat Matt and Nick Jackson to solidify themselves as the best duo in the company's history.
The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, meanwhile, are scheduled to challenge the House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championships. Gunn came out of his short-lived retirement on the last episode of "AEW Dynamite" and told Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Murphy that he's bringing back his "Bad Ass" gimmick for the occasion, too. But will that be enough to topple the dominant heel trio, who've gotten the better of Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens in the past?
Given that All In is at Wembley, a Stadium Stampede match makes sense. Recently, the Blackpool Combat Club has had some issues with Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston. As such, they'll be out to make a statement and bleed all over Wembley. Additionally, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will have Santana and Ortiz on their side, both of whom returned to action on "Dynamite" this past week.
Speaking of grudges, Will Ospreay will also be out to make an impression later as he's booked to face Chris Jericho. Ospreay is Don Callis' newest protege, and he's claimed that he needs to win at Wembley to support his family and establish himself. However, Jericho thinks that this is one of the biggest matches of his own career, so he will be out to prove a point in his own right.
The Golden Elite, FTW Championship match
Some of Don Callis' other associates will also be in action at All In. He recently hired Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita to take out Kenny Omega and Adam Page. However, The Elite members will have Kota Ibushi on their side to aid in the fight against Callis' mercenaries.
Elsewhere, Sting and Darby Allin will team up to face Swerve Strickland and Christian in a coffin match. Allin and Sting have been at odds with the heels in recent times, and their beef intensified after Strickland attacked Allin's buddy Nick Wayne while he was working out. Allin will also challenge Christian's protege, Luchasaurus, for the AEW TNT Championship at All Out next weekend, so "Captain Charisma" has his own motives for wanting to win this one.
Finally, Jack Perry will defend the FTW Title against former champion HOOK. Perry has been intent on retiring this title, but HOOK will be out to regain the gold and get some payback against Perry following their recent scraps.