Billy Gunn Returns On AEW Dynamite, Sets Up House Of Black Vs. Acclaimed At All In

Daddy Ass has risen.

On the latest "AEW Dynamite," a furious Max Caster and Anthony Bowens called out House of Black after the trio stole the boots of The Acclaimed's retired mentor Billy Gunn. A brawl broke out between The Acclaimed and House of Black, with House of Black having a 3-on-2 numbers advantage, until Gunn returned from retirement and ran off House of Black. Gunn then demanded a match between the two trios at AEW All In on August 27 in Wembley Stadium in London, England, saying it would be "all or nothing" one last time. It has not been confirmed if House of Black's AEW World Trios Championship will be on the line.

Gunn had previously left his boots in the ring after a loss on the July 22 episode of "AEW Collision," with many believing this meant Gunn had retired from wrestling, but after the desecration of said boots by House of Black, Gunn will wrestle in front of 80,000 fans alongside the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.