AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (8/23): Moxley Vs Fenix, Ospreay And Jericho Contract Signing, The Elite Compete

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for August 23, 2023!

Tonight's show is the go-home episode for the highly anticipated All In event this weekend, and Tony Khan has teased that changes to the match card will be taking place which could be revealed this evening.

Renee Paquette will be helping to build the All In main event as she is set to speak with Adam Cole and MJF separately as they prepare to compete for the AEW World Championship.

The duo are set to challenge for the ROH World Tag Team Champions during the Buy In hour, but who they will be facing shall be determined tonight. That's because Aussie Open will be putting their titles on the line against The Hardys.

After being attacked by Will Ospreay last week, Chris Jericho will look to make their encounter at Wembley Stadium official when they sign their match contract. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks are set to go face-to-face with their All In opponents, FTR.

The Elite are also going to be in action tonight against The Gunns and Juice Robinson as the Bullet Club Gold members attempt to gain the upper hand ahead of their All In encounter.

Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix are also set for singles action ahead of the Stadium Stampede this weekend as each man aims to build momentum towards Saturday's show. Meanwhile, the Blackpool Combat Club could reveal their teammates for that encounter.

Skye Blue will be in action against Ruby Soho, while Nick Wayne attempts to get revenge against Swerve Strickland and AR Fox for their attack on him when he competes against them with Darby Allin.

Finally, after defeating RVD, Jack Perry has promised that he will be retiring the FTW Championship tonight.