Billy Gunn Leaves His Boots In The Ring Following AEW Collision Loss To House Of Black

The sixth-ever episode of "AEW Collision" appeared to feature a very significant development in the career of veteran and WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn. Gunn, teaming with The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens), faced off against The House of Black in a match for the All Elite Wrestling Trios Championship.

The two teams wrestled a relatively short match that ended when Gunn was hit with the Black Mass by Malakai Black who then covered Gunn for the victory. Following the loss, a visibly disappointed Billy Gunn proceeded to take off his wrestling boots. He then placed his boots in the middle of the ring and left the ring while both of his tag team partners watched on from outside of the squared circle. Gunn then simply walked past both of his partners who attempted to get his attention as he walked back to the dressing room. Of course, leaving his boots in the ring in this manner would imply that Gunn has possibly decided to call it a career.

Gunn first rose to fame as a member of the WWF's Smoking Gunns. Teaming with Bart Gunn, the duo captured three WWF World Tag Team Championships in 1995 and 1996. From there, Gunn was briefly managed by The Honky Tonk Man before forming the New Age Outlaws with The Road Dogg and reaching the peak of his career with D-Generation X. As the New Age Outlaws, Gunn and The Road Dogg would capture seven WWF World Tag Team Titles. In 1999, Gunn won the WWF's King of the Ring. Gunn's first match with AEW was at the 2019 Double or Nothing event. From there, he briefly aligned with his sons before joining The Acclaimed.

Whether or not Gunn has wrestled his last match, it's very likely that we will learn more about this development in the coming weeks on AEW television.