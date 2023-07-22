AEW Collision Results 7/22 - Trios Title Match, Bullet Club Gold In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the July 22 episode of "AEW Collision." This week's episode comes from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Tonight's episode will feature the AEW Trios Championship on the line — The Champions, House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) are defending the titles against The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. Action Andretti will be teaming up with Darius Martin to take on Bullet Club Gold. It was last week when Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson had an impressive 2 out of 3 falls match against FTR. Speaking of FTR, we'll be hearing from the AEW Tag Team Champions.

The aftermath of last Saturday's Owen Hart tournament finals is set to be discussed due to the finish between Ricky Starks and CM Punk's match. Starks took a heal turn and cheated to win the tournament. Also, during the show Leyla Hirsch will be in action against Skye Blue.