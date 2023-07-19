AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 7/19 - The Golden Elite Vs. Blackpool Combat Club In Blood & Guts Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 19, 2023, coming to you live from TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts!

It's no secret that The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club have major issues with one another, with tensions between the two groups boiling over throughout the course of the past several weeks in the form of numerous physical and verbal confrontations. Tonight, the two parties look to put their issues to bed once and for all as they square off in a Blood & Guts match, with "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks teaming up with Kota Ibushi, and Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta joining forces with Konosuke Takeshita and PAC.

The new number one contenders for FTR's AEW Tag Team Championship will be determined as AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole collides with Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. The former defeated "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and The Butcher in the quarter-finals and Big Bill and Brian Cage in the semi-finals while the latter beat Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett in the quarter-finals and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in the semi-finals.

Last month during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry betrayed HOOK with an attack on the entrance ramp following Perry's match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against SANADA. HOOK has been looking for a chance to get his hands on Perry since, making several attempts to blindside him backstage. Tonight, he has the chance to do just that as the two face each other one-on-one with HOOK's FTW Championship on the line.