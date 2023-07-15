Willow Nightingale Beats Ruby Soho, Wins Women's Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Collision

Willow Nightingale has won the second-ever women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. On "AEW Collision," Nightingale overcame Ruby Soho in the tournament finals. With Nightingale's victory, Soho has now lost in the Owen Hart Tournament finals for the second year in a row after losing to Dr. Britt Baker last year at Double or Nothing.

Nightingale's victory over Soho comes on the heels of her victory over Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena on "AEW Rampage," which earned Nightingale her spot in the finals. The victory over Athena on "Rampage" may also lead to a shot at the ROH Women's title for Nightingale down the line.

Later tonight, CM Punk and "Absolute" Ricky Starks will clash to crown the winner of the men's side of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Last week, Punk earned his way into the finals by finally beating Samoa Joe in their highly anticipated match on "Collision." Joe made it to the tournament finals last year, where he lost to Adam Cole.