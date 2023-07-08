CM Punk Finally Defeats Samoa Joe, Advances In Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Collision

Nearly twenty years after their acclaimed series of matches in Ring of Honor from 2004, Samoa Joe and CM Punk went head to head once again in the semi-finals of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. And unlike their previous encounters, "The Second City Saint" came out on top.

With a massive match like this one as the main event, this week's "AEW Collision" had a big fight feel. The Canadian crowd was electric to see "The Samoan Submission Machine" and "The Voice of the Voiceless" lock up again. But for the majority of the match, Joe dominated. Punk managed to get in plenty of offense, but his opponent had an answer for everything that was thrown at him. In the end, after being beaten and battered, Punk saw an opportunity and took it when he scored the victory with a roll-up on Joe.

After the bell rang, the two exhausted warriors were shocked by the outcome. After only seeing draws and losses in the record books, CM Punk finally defeated Samoa Joe in a one-on-one match. Following the match, it looked like the two would adhere to the Code of Honor, but Joe had other plans. He shook Punk's hand, then locked in the Coquina Clutch, saying, "I've always been better than you." Once Punk was knocked out, Joe grabbed a chair from the ringside area. But before any damage could be done, FTR made the save to protect their friend.

Clearly, this chapter of Punk and Joe is not over. However, before the story can continue, Punk has to face Ricky Starks in the finals of The Owen on next week's "Collision."