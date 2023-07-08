Ricky Starks Advances In The Owen, Powerhouse Hobbs Turns On QTV On AEW Collision

"Absolute" Ricky Starks has advanced to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after defeating his old friend-turned-rival Powerhouse Hobbs on "AEW Collision." Starks will go on to face the winner of "Collision's" main event, which will be the highly anticipated Samoa Joe and CM Punk rematch.

Starks' advancement wasn't the only major development from his match with Hobbs, as it seems Hobbs may no longer be running with QTV. The final moments of the match saw QT Marshall potentially cost Hobbs his spot in the tournament. Afterwards, Hobbs turned on Marshall and attacked Aaron Solo.

The women's side of the tournament is continuing to progress, and after Ruby Soho's bout with Britt Baker was delayed, another delay has impacted the women's tournament. Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena was set to face off with Willow Nightingale on "Collision," but the match was delayed to "Rampage" due to an injury on Nightingale's end.