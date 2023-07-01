Ricky Starks Defeats Juice Robinson To Advance In AEW's Owen Hart Tournament

Just like "Powerhouse" Will Hobbs did earlier in the night, "Absolute" Ricky Starks advanced to the next round in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on this week's "AEW Collision." Starks earned his spot by defeating "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold, the faction whose ranks officially doubled in size this evening. After having the backs of Robinson and "Switchblade" Jay White recently, Austin and Colten Gunn were officially introduced as new members of AEW's subdivision of the infamous New Japan Pro Wrestling stable.

However, the Biz Cliz's primary power is strength in numbers. While the former IWGP United States Champion can certainly hold his own in the squared circle, Robinson gets by with a little help from his friends more often than not. So when his friends were banned from ringside during his match with Starks, he wasn't able to secure a win. But as soon as the bell rang, White and the Gunns immediately came to their partner's aid. Luckily, CM Punk and FTR weren't far behind, as they emerged to stand with Starks against their foes.

Now, former Team Taz partners will collide in the next round of "The Owen" as Starks faces Hobbs for a spot in the finals against either Punk, Roderick Strong, or Samoa Joe. As for Bullet Club Gold, Robinson and White will challenge Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match on next week's edition of "Collision" in an attempt to earn a title shot.