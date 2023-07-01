AEW Collision Results 7/1 - MJF In Action, Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the July 1 episode of "AEW Colllison." This week's episode comes from FirstOntario Center in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

AEW World Champion MJF is set to make his "Collision" in-ring debut, though his opponent is unknown. Miro will also be in action. Kris Statlander will defend her TBS Championship against former Impact star Lady Frost.

There will also be three Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinals matches: Dustin Rhodes versus Powerhouse Hobbs, Juice Robinson versus Ricky Starks, and Roderick Strong will face Samoa Joe — CM Punk is set to be on commentary during that match.

Match: MJF vs. Kip Morst (?)

We are live! Nigel McGuiness and Kevin Kelly are of course on commentary. The show opens up with the AEW World Champion MJF walking down to the ring. His opponent is Kip Morst, already in the ring. MJF attacked him before the bell rings and hits the heatseeker. He stops the count at two. He puts Morst in the labell lock and taps. MJF wins and throws him out of the ring.

Post-match, he talks about how bad the area is. He says that he will put his title on the line. Some unknown guy comes out but Ethan Page instead comes out for the challenge. MJF is about to say that Page is not on his level, but Page throws the mic before he can finish. He breaks a promo saying that he doesn't know what he is capable of and those who do in the back, don't give a crap. He brings up his father and says how he became the president of multiple companies. Calls MJF a "bare minimum" bi***.