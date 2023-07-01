AEW Collision Results 7/1 - MJF In Action, Owen Hart Cup Tournament
Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the July 1 episode of "AEW Colllison." This week's episode comes from FirstOntario Center in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
AEW World Champion MJF is set to make his "Collision" in-ring debut, though his opponent is unknown. Miro will also be in action. Kris Statlander will defend her TBS Championship against former Impact star Lady Frost.
There will also be three Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinals matches: Dustin Rhodes versus Powerhouse Hobbs, Juice Robinson versus Ricky Starks, and Roderick Strong will face Samoa Joe — CM Punk is set to be on commentary during that match.
We are live! Nigel McGuiness and Kevin Kelly are of course on commentary. The show opens up with the AEW World Champion MJF walking down to the ring. His opponent is Kip Morst, already in the ring. MJF attacked him before the bell rings and hits the heatseeker. He stops the count at two. He puts Morst in the labell lock and taps. MJF wins and throws him out of the ring.
Post-match, he talks about how bad the area is. He says that he will put his title on the line. Some unknown guy comes out but Ethan Page instead comes out for the challenge. MJF is about to say that Page is not on his level, but Page throws the mic before he can finish. He breaks a promo saying that he doesn't know what he is capable of and those who do in the back, don't give a crap. He brings up his father and says how he became the president of multiple companies. Calls MJF a "bare minimum" bi***.
Page goes on how he is always there for the company and doesn't get the recognition he deserves. Once his promo is finished, MJF actually agrees to defend his title, and the bell rings.
AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page
MJF gets the upper hand because Page turned his back. Page tries to hit his finisher, but it doesn't work out. MJF goes after Page's knee. The crowd yells, "You suck." MJF hits the single-leg Boston crab. Page tries to crawl to the ropes, but MJF keeps pulling him back into the center of the ring.
Page finally gets to the ropes and the hold is broken. Page is in pain, he holds his knee. Goes to commercial break.
Back from the break. Page hits MJF with a few clotheslines and a big boot. He has MJF in the corner and picks him up and gets a two-count after hitting a powerslam. Page tries for an Ego Edge but it doesn't work out. He later hits a twist of fate. At one point, Page waves to his daughter. Another powerslam, but MJF breaks the count before it goes to three. Once again he goes for the ego edge but his knee goes out. MJF hits a dragon leg whip and hit the heatseeker for the win.
Winner: MJF
Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinals Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes
Back from the break. Hobbs and Rhodes lock up. Rhodes puts him in a side headlock. Rhodes tries to pin him but it doesn't even get to a one count. Hobbs pushes him to the corner of the ring. Reverse Irish whip.
Hobbs knocks Rhodes out of the ring. He keeps slamming Rhodes' head against the edge of the ring and QT Marshall throws Rhodes in the ring post headfirst, the official doesn't see it. Rhodes is bleeding. Goes to commercial break.
Back from the break. Hobbs has been dominant throughout the match. Rhodes gets some energy. He hits a lariat. Rhodes hits the Cross Rhodes. He doesn't go for the cover. Rhodes hits a piledriver and goes for the cover, but only gets a two-count.
Rhodes hits a Code Red, but still doesn't get a three-count. Marshall tries to intervene in the match. Rhodes kicks out of the spinebuster. Rhodes hits the powerslam, but gets only a two-count. It's back and forth. Marshall hits Rhodes with a right hand, ref doesn't see, and Hobbs gets the win with a spinebuster.
Winner: Hobbs