Backstage Update On CM Punk & AEW Collision Taping

AEW did not advertise a match for CM Punk on this Saturday's "AEW Collision," however he is reportedly set to appear.

Fightful Select provided an update for fans on Thursday ahead of AEW pre-taping "Collision" at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. It was noted that Punk is set to perform in some capacity and has always been planned for an appearance on the episode since making his return less than two weeks ago. While Punk was not promoted for the show on "AEW Dynamite," he was included in marketing materials on social media.

It was also noted that AEW will occasionally run "Dynamite" and "Collision" tapings on back-to-back nights seeing as though they can get better financial deals on occupying the building that way. This week marks the first time this has happened only three weeks into "Collision" airing on Saturday nights on TNT. Based on what is currently advertised on AEW's website, "Collision" will continue to air live every Saturday through at least August 19.

Punk main-evented the first two episodes of "Collision" in multi-man matches. On the premiere, he teamed with FTR to defeat the trio of Juice Robinson, Jay White, and Samoa Joe. Last Saturday, Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks came up short to Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns. The two-time AEW World Champion had his first singles match on Sunday at Forbidden Door where he defeated Satoshi Kojima in a first-round Owen Hart Cup bout.

This Saturday's "Collision" will feature the other three Owen Hart Cup quarterfinals matches for the men's division. Those bouts include Joe vs. Roderick Strong, Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and Robinson vs. Starks. AEW World Champion MJF is also set to compete.