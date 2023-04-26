Tony Khan Announces Return Of Owen Hart Cup, When Matches Will Happen

Tournament action is coming to All Elite Wrestling once again.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" that this year's Owen Hart Cup will take place between May 28 and July 15. The tournament, presented in conjunction with Hart's widow Dr. Martha Hart and the Owen Hart Foundation, will begin with "opening ceremonies" at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, and continue through to July 15 in Hart's hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This year's tournament will also feature matches on the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Khan was overjoyed to announce that the tournament matches will be taking place in Canada.

Owen Hart was the youngest son of the legendary Hart family and passed away tragically in an entrance stunt gone awry on May 23, 1999.

Last year's tournament concluded at AEW Double or Nothing, with Dr. Britt Baker DMD winning the women's edition of the tournament, besting Ruby Soho, while the men's tournament was won by Adam Cole, who defeated Samoa Joe in the finals.

Dr. Martha Hart has been an outspoken opponent of WWE benefitting from the name of her late husband, as he died in a WWE ring, during an event that continued on after his tragic fall, resulting in a negligent death lawsuit that found in favor of Dr. Hart. This led to many years of Owen Hart's wrestling legacy going uncelebrated. That all changed with AEW's Owen Hart Cup

