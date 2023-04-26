AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (4/26): Orange Cassidy Vs. Bandido, Valkyrie Challenges Cargill

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for April 26, 2023!

Tonight's show will feature several title matches as Orange Cassidy puts his AEW International Championship on the line as he aims to continue his impressive run of matches when he faces Bandido. Elsewhere, Jade Cargill will face her biggest test to date as she defends the TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie, but the challenger is banned from hitting her Road to Valhalla finisher during this encounter.

The build toward Double Or Nothing will also continue as MJF learns who he will defend the AEW World Championship against as the brief tournament concludes. Last week the champion helped Sammy Guevera defeat Jungle Boy to progress to this match, but now the "Spanish God" has to compete against Darby Allin with the winner earning the shot against MJF.

There is big tag team action expected as Kenny Omega will be teaming with Konosuke Takeshita after the latter was brought to the ring last week by Don Callis to help The Elite against Blackpool Combat Club. However, today the duo will be competing against The Butcher and The Blade, who will b aiming to secure a major victory. Tag team expert Dax Harwood will also be in the ring, but tonight he is in singles action against Jeff Jarrett.

Wardlow and Arn Anderson are set to talk on the show following the surprise news that they are now working together last week. Adam Cole is also set to address the fans after he witnessed his partner Britt Baker be brutally beaten down by The Outcasts while he was handcuffed to the ring.

Finally, fans can expect to hear from Tony Khan on the show tonight. What Khan will be saying is unknown, but his appearances typically bring big news for the company.