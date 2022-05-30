Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament finals took place tonight at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.
Dr. Britt Baker defeated Ruby Soho to become the first AEW wrestler to win the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.
To get to the finals, Baker had to defeat Toni Storm in the semifinals.
Others that took part in the tournament include Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter, and Maki Itoh was the wild card.
Below are highlights from the match:
It’s time for the #OwenHart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals with Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD vs. @realrubysoho! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K4pVMr pic.twitter.com/KRePgauRr8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@realrubysoho giving it her all in this #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Finals Match! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/GBVEzJAO8a
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Will the LockJaw get it done for Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD tonight?! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/8jXifzi7Hc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Can the Sharpshooter get the job done here tonight for @realrubysoho?? Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/kwjwNkmRLB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Follow our live coverage of Double Or Nothing here.
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]