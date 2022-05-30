Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament finals took place tonight at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Dr. Britt Baker defeated Ruby Soho to become the first AEW wrestler to win the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

To get to the finals, Baker had to defeat Toni Storm in the semifinals.

Others that took part in the tournament include Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter, and Maki Itoh was the wild card.

Below are highlights from the match:

