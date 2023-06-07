AEW's Bullet Club Gold Getting New Members 'Imminently'

The poet Robert Frost said "Nothing gold can stay," but it appears Bullet Club Gold is here to stay in AEW.

Fightful Select is reporting that Bullet Club Gold is set to get at least one new member imminently, though there's no confirmation on who it may be. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk might be heading for a feud with the group after he returns to AEW programming for the debut episode of "Collision."

A previous report suggested the proposed main event for the June 17 premiere of "Collision" was CM Punk and FTR versus Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe, but Fightful was unable to confirm whether or not Joe is or was planned to be a permanent addition to Bullet Club Gold.

Back in Japan, Bullet Club "proper" recently made a number of additions at the recent NJPW Dominion event. United Empire's Dan Moloney and former Young Lion Clark Connors both joined the David Finlay-led Bullet Club. Former Bullet Club member Tama Tonga is currently working in NJPW without a contract. With the previously expelled White wearing Bullet Club colors in AEW, former members like Tonga or the recently-expelled El Phantasmo are also possibilities.