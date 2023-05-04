Tama Tonga Reportedly A Free Agent, Working Without A Contract In NJPW

NJPW has once again found itself in a potentially precarious situation of their own making, it appears, although as of Wednesday night they've mitigated some possible damage. On Thursday, Fightful Select reported that Tama Tonga, who lost the NEVER Openweight Title to David Finlay Wednesday night at Wrestling Dontaku and did a stretcher job in the process, has been working without a contract "for several months."

Fightful also confirmed reports that WWE had interest in Tonga, who was and still is legally a free agent, but did not move on him because of the unofficial hiring freeze on in-ring talent in that company. This comes on the heels of the previous NEVER Champion, Karl Anderson, also not being under contract while holding the title and signing with WWE without dropping the belt first, which eventually led to Tonga dethroning him on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom, months after he returned to WWE.