The Latest On CM Punk's First AEW Program Following His Upcoming Collision Return

In the latest "SRS Backstage Report," Fightful reporter Sean Ross Sapp revealed pitches for possible future opponents and matches for CM Punk's first AEW program following his return to the promotion in a few weeks, during the premiere episode of "AEW Collison." According to Sapp, the most recent idea in play is for Punk and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) to take on the group known as Bullet Club Gold, as Punk has reportedly "taken a liking" to both "Switchblade" Jay White and Juice Robinson. Sapp also confirmed previous reports that there have been "heavy pitches" for Punk to work with Chris Jericho and Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe.

The last time Punk was in an AEW ring was in September 2022 at All Out, when he defeated then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Punk was stripped of the title shortly thereafter, likely due to a triceps injury suffered during the match which has kept him out of action for the past eight months — though the situation certainly wasn't helped by Punk's fiery post-show words to the media and ensuing backstage altercation with The Elite. The "Collison" debut will take place on June 17 in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center.