CM Punk Provides Update On His Injury

CM Punk has gone radio silent on social media since his involvement in the infamous backstage brawl at All Out, but all that changed Thursday as the veteran wrestler shared an uplifting post on his Instagram Stories.

With Laura Jane Grace's "Day Old Coffee" playing in the background, the post included a screenshot of Punk's training summary, along with an encouraging update on the foot injury he suffered in June 2022. Through the post, Punk also passed on words of wisdom to others dealing with a similar injury.

"First time doing road work since the broken foot," Punk wrote. "For anyone out there going through it: the light at the end of the tunnel is you."

At the All Out media scrum, Punk confirmed he injured his foot while diving into a sea of people on the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite," just days after he beat "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. Punk revealed he likely struck his "foot on the top of the guard rail" during his entrance and "didn't feel right" when he attempted a springboard move during a Trios Match where he teamed up with FTR. Punk would subsequently undergo surgery on June 8 for a fractured foot, getting three plates and 16 screws implanted in his foot.

Punk did return to wrestle two matches – both against Jon Moxley – following the foot surgery, but his latest social media post suggests he was likely working through the injury during his brief return in August and September. Unfortunately, Punk suffered another injury during his match at All Out, requiring surgery for a torn left triceps.

As reported earlier, AEW President Tony Khan refused to comment on Punk's future with AEW during the pre-Full Gear media scrum Thursday but did thank Punk for making "positive" contributions to the promotion since joining AEW in August 2021. As Punk remains sidelined with a torn triceps injury, several reports have suggested that the two-time AEW World Champion is currently negotiating a contract buyout with AEW.