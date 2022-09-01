CM Punk Trends For AEW Dynamite Promo, Shutting Down Colt Cabana Chant

CM Punk continues to trend across social media following his fiery promo segment on last night's "AEW Dynamite" at the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL.

Punk initially stepped out to address his future in pro wrestling, a week after he was squashed by Jon Moxley in their AEW World Title Unification bout. While reflecting on the foot surgery he underwent on June 8, Punk revealed he got three plates and 16 screws implanted in his foot, mostly because he aggravated the injury by wrestling a trios match on the June 1 "AEW Dynamite."

As he disclosed details of his surgery, Punk seemingly reacted to a fan starting a "Colt Cabana" chant.

"Which [16 implanted screws], real quick, is 16 more times than this fat guy has ever gotten screwed in his life," Punk said while pointing at the fan.

To anyone who wants to chant Colt Cabana during a CM Punk promo, maybe don't. #AEWDynamitepic.twitter.com/UGtCnLc0vf — Ali Malik (@alicactus) September 1, 2022

Punk then admitted he "probably shouldn't have said that" before pondering if he returned too soon from injury.

Over the past few weeks, several reports have suggested that Punk is the reason Cabana is no longer featured on AEW TV, with The Wrestling Observer noting that the real-life heat between Punk and "Hangman" Adam Page first began when Cabana was removed from The Dark Order faction. Subsequently, a report suggested that Cabana was initially "going to be cut" until Tony Khan re-signed the veteran wrestler to a new contract, and assigned him to the ROH brand.

While Punk shutting down the "Colt Cabana" chant remains a talking point on social media, fans are also buzzing about Punk's passionate embrace of his hometown crowd, and that he signed a contract to the Moxley rematch amid a sea of people at the NOW Arena. As noted earlier, it was Ace Steel, Punk's longtime friend and trainer, who ran down to the ring and goaded Punk into signing the contract for an AEW World Title rematch at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view.