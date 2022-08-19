AEW Reportedly Dealing With 'A Ton Of Backstage Drama'

Following speculation that reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk is unhappy in All Elite Wrestling, further reports have emerged regarding the "drama" currently occurring in AEW behind the scenes.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the alleged drama doesn't just involve Punk, but many top guys in the organization, and has gotten much worse in recent weeks. While he didn't name any names, Meltzer indicated he feels AEW CEO Tony Khan "needs to sit everyone down and air everything out before it gets worse."

Apparently the situation intensified when Colt Cabana was not given an angle in the Dark Order faction and was no longer being brought to television tapings. Meltzer noted that Cabana was due to be cut from his contract with AEW, but Khan instead signed the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion to Ring of Honor after purchasing that promotion. According to the Observer report, while different versions of events are believed by different people in the locker room, the Cabana situation was the catalyst for the dissension behind the scenes, including the strife between Punk and "Hangman" Adam Page that saw "The Second City Saint" reference Page, without the knowledge of AEW management, in his promo with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."

Meltzer made it clear, however, that even if the Cabana scenario had not occurred, something else would have brought things to a boiling point given the different personalities involved. He concluded that "it feels like a number of people are close to their breaking point if things don't get settled."