CM Punk Has Reportedly Been So Unhappy Backstage At AEW That Some Thought He May Quit

Fightful also mentioned that Page was in the building last night, but haven't received on any word on how he responded to the promo. That said, they note that he's not viewed as a confrontational person and is "generally well-liked" by the talent. The report relays that many backstage believe that Punk thought Hangman went into business for himself, with Punk using his promo last night as a "receipt" to Page, but this was reported largely as locker room speculation rather than anything Punk said himself. Although there are several reports suggesting what might have caused Punk's frustrations, Fightful does state that they're unclear where the crux of his issues has come from.

The meatiest part of the Fightful report claims that Punk has been expressing his displeasure verbally, sometimes so blatantly that some thought he might quit AEW. People close to the former WWE Champion told Fightful that "he might have almost decided to stay home" instead of showing up last night, but don't believe "The Best in the World" would've quit. Fightful also stated they haven't been given any inkling to believe that Punk will leave AEW, but they have been told by one All Elite veteran that they've heard "threats being levied" by Punk.

Punk is officially set to unify the AEW World Championship on next week's Dynamite against the interim champion Jon Moxley, with the decision for that match happening very late. According to Fightful, they weren't given any context on how late this decision was made, as the match was previously scheduled to happen at All Out in Punk's hometown of Chicago.