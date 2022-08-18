More On CM Punk Reportedly Going Off-Script And Calling Out Adam Page On AEW Dynamite

CM Punk's opening promo on "AEW Dynamite" reportedly had more intentions than just building to All Out. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Punk's comments against Hangman Page were not planned by AEW, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided more details.

PWInsider backs up that Punk's words for Page were "100% a shoot" and that the two have an issue that carries over the course of the past few months. During their feud, Page presented Punk as an outsider of AEW, someone Page was going to have to defend the company from. Punk defeated Page clean for the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing, but had to put his reign on hold due to a broken foot. Punk reportedly took the opportunity to give Page a receipt for those comments in this promo. According to Johnson, Page and Punk had no communication with one another before or after Wednesday night's program, but Page seemingly alluded to Punk's promo on Twitter.

Punk started his promo by addressing Page and included an immediate challenge for Page to fight him. Punk awaited as he sat cross-legged in the middle of the ring with his title laid out in front of him, but there was no response. Punk then turned Page's "Cowboy Sh-t" catchphrase to "Coward Sh-t" with no retaliation from the babyface former champion. Page was not seen on the entire episode.