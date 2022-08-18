Adam Page Invokes Megan Thee Stallion Following CM Punk Calling Him Out On AEW Dynamite

CM Punk's challenge to "Hangman" Adam Page in the opening segment of this week's "AEW Dynamite" wasn't planned, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Punk offered Page a rematch for the AEW Heavyweight Championship and accused him of "coward sh*t" before shifting his attention to Jon Moxley, whom he'll face in a title unification match next week.

Page didn't respond to Punk's promo on the televised episode of "Dynamite," though he has since taken to Twitter and seemingly addressed the matter by posting lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion's song "Anxiety," which can be found on her "Traumazine" album.

"monday tuesday wednesday thursday bad b*tches have bad days too," he wrote.

John Silver also responded to Punk's promo with a tweet of his own, which depicted a photo of "Hangman" eating backstage. In the accompanying caption, the Dark Order member claimed that his friend was "a little busy," which may have been why he didn't show up to fight Punk.

Page and Punk exchanged plenty of words during their feud in the lead-up to "Double or Nothing," with the former claiming that Punk wasn't well-liked backstage. Punk responded to the rumors that he was disliked during a subsequent media scrum, stating that he has friends in AEW.

"I've grown so wise in my old age that I'll do my best to be as diplomatic as I possibly can with this answer," Punk said. "If there are people backstage that don't like me, it's a minority. If anybody says that nobody wants me here, or nobody likes me, I'd like to say that nobodies don't like me, and nobodies don't want me here."