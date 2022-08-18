Backstage News On CM Punk Calling Out 'Hangman' Adam Page

CM Punk's promo calling out 'Hangman' Adam Page at the start of "AEW Dynamite" this week was not planned or expected, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

While the promo segment was mainly about building the feud between Punk and Jon Moxley – who will compete in a title unification match next week on "AEW Dynamite," the former WWE Superstar kicked things off by offering Page a rematch, who then did not appear. This led to Punk claiming it was "coward s**t" in a knock to the Cowboy's catchphrase, but Page responding was never part of the plans as nobody expected Punk to do that.

It had previously been claimed there was reality to the feud that Punk and Page had over the AEW World Title, particularly when Page had claimed he was fighting for the locker room against Punk. While some fans may have speculated that this could be leading to a match between the two at AEW's All Out PPV on September 4th, that is currently not on the books for the event, with the promo simply being done off the cuff.

Page was not involved at all during "AEW Dynamite" this week, but he was backstage throughout the show as The Dark Order member John Silver shared a picture of him on Twitter eating catering in the back after Punk dropped the line stating, "Hangman is a little busy right now."

It currently remains to be seen whether this will be implemented into a storyline down the road, but the focus for AEW remains on unifying the AEW World Championships next week, with the storyline between Punk and Moxley heating up during the latest show. Punk threw several verbal jabs at Moxley in his promo, with the two men then being involved in two pull-apart brawls during the show.