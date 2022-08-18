CM Punk's Puzzling Public Challenge To Top AEW Star Goes Unanswered

At "AEW Dynamite" this week, we saw CM Punk open the show by issuing an unexpected challenge. He came out to the ring to offer a rematch to former AEW World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page.

"Hangman, you want your rematch, you got it right here, right now," Punk said.

Punk and the Charleston, West Virginia crowd waited for the arrival of Page, but nothing happened. This prompted Punk to get up and continue speaking.

"This isn't Cowboy Sh*t, this is Coward Sh*t."

Punk then continued on with his promo, as he laid into the AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, which eventually set up a match for next week to unify the AEW World Championships.

Punk won the AEW World Championship from Page at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view back in May. Shortly after his title win, Punk was forced to step away from AEW programming for a few months to have surgery for a broken foot.

As for Page, after failing to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, he realigned himself with Dark Order and has formed a bigger bond than ever with the group. Page will even be in their corner during the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

Speaking of Page and Dark Order, one of the stable's members, John Silver, was able to provide everyone with an update on Twitter on Hangman's whereabouts. Where was he at the time of Punk's bold and public challenge? Apparently enjoying a meal backstage with his friends.