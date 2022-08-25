Backstage News On CM Punk Influence Over Colt Cabana's AEW Status

Colt Cabana has not been seen in an AEW ring since the March 8 episode of "AEW Dark," and during that time there has been plenty of speculation as to why that is the case. His long standing issues with CM Punk having been previously reported as a big factor in that. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," there are people behind the scenes who believe Punk is the reason why Cabana is no longer involved in The Dark Order or part of AEW television generally.

Of course, that has not been confirmed as a fact, and from Punk's camp has reportedly told people that this is not the case. Yesterday before "AEW Dynamite," a mandatory talent meeting was held by Tony Khan to address some issues behind the scenes in the company, which have been previously reported, but the situation between Punk and Cabana was not brought up during that.

The former Dark Order member has been transitioned to the Ring Of Honor roster – which Khan also owns — and he is believed to be making the same money that he was during his AEW tenure. Cabana was also involved in AEW's presence at Gamescom 2022 this week alongside Evil Uno to showcase the upcoming video game, but right now it is unknown if he is going to make any further appearances as a wrestler for the company.

The situation between Punk and Cabana and the treatment of the latter is reportedly part of what caused tension between the former AEW World Champion and "Hangman" Adam Page.