Rumors have been flying around for the past few months regarding Colt Cabana’s status within AEW, and now, a fellow roster member has shared an interesting development in the story.

In a recent report from “Fightful Select”, members of the AEW roster discovered that Cabana’s contract was not likely to be renewed by the company back in March. This was said to be due in large part to his contentious relationship with CM Punk. Numerous talent “went to bat” for Cabana, as he is a beloved figure backstage, and voiced their displeasure.

It was then speculated that Cabana re-signed with the company but through the Ring Of Honor promotion. Fuel was added to the rumors after he appeared at the Supercard of Honor event at the start of April.

One-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood has taken to Twitter and wrote that the headline was “100% [a] complete fabrication”, seemingly telling fans that this may not have been the reason that Cabana was not going to re-sign.

I hadn’t read the article. I just want everyone to know that no one is getting anyone fired. LFG! — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 7, 2022

Cabana is reportedly “almost never” at AEW TV tapings and has not competed in an AEW ring for months now. For what it’s worth, Cabana’s profile on the AEW roster page is still active.

Initially best friends after coming up in the business together and working in promotions such as the original Ring of Honor and WWE, CM Punk and Cabana’s relationship went south after the pair were sued in 2018 by WWE doctor Christopher Amann. This took place after Punk made comments about him on Cabana’s “Art of Wresting” podcast after his release from WWE in 2014. The pair won the lawsuit, but Cabana later sued Punk after claiming he said he would cover the legal fees.

Cabana was most recently a member of the Dark Order faction. The group has seemingly been placed on the back burner after recently losing members Stu Grayson and Alan Angels, but they did make appearance this past week on AEW “Dynamite” to establish that the remaining members are staying in AEW.

