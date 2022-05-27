Colt Cabana is reportedly being earmarked to be involved with Ring Of Honor moving forward, if and when the company is to get started.

According to a report in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this decision could be down to his issues with CM Punk, who joined the AEW roster almost one year ago. The two men used to be best friends but had a public fallout after the lawsuit that saw them go against WWE and Dr. Chris Amann.

Cabana has previously signed a new deal with AEW, and that is something that The Young Bucks had pushed to make happen. Since that point, Cabana has not been present at any of the AEW tapings, but he did work a match at the Supercard Of Honor show. He defeated Blake Christian in a pre-show match, with this being the first Ring Of Honor event that was run by Tony Khan.

WWE and Amann tried to sue the wrestlers for the comments they made during an interview on Cobana’s podcast, “The Art Of Wrestling.” Cabana had claimed that the former WWE Champion was going to cover his costs for this trial which led to him trying to sue his former friend, yet Punk had other opinions.

The current #1 contender for the AEW World Championship responded to tweets back in 2019, stating that Colt was greedy and had actually tried to extort him. It has never been clear as to who was write/wrong in this situation, but it was obvious that the court case and the aftermath from that split their genuine friendship. The eventual case between the two of them ended up being settled with no financial situation involved, and they were dismissed with prejudice so they couldn’t go back to court over this matter.

Why’d he ask to settle then? I wanted it to go to trial! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Enjoy donating to the eventual “woe is me” go fund me account. pic.twitter.com/n2K5MAAkqG — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 30, 2019

HE SUED ME. He wanted to end the dumb s--t HE started? I asked to speak to him, he declined. I asked to enter mediation, he declined. I offered money, IT WASNT ENOUGH! I never wanted ANY of it. He’s as greedy as you are ignorant to who I am, and fooled by who he is. pic.twitter.com/9JFwwMilUe — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 30, 2019

It now appears that Cabana is expected to be involved with Ring Of Honor, with his last AEW television match taking place back in November against Bryan Danielson. Meanwhile, Punk has been a regular part of the product and will be competing for the AEW World Championship this Sunday against Hangman Page at AEW Double Or Nothing.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts