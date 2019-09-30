The CM Punk vs. Colt Cabana lawsuit has been settled. According to David Bixenspan at Forbes, the lawsuit by Cabana and Punk's following countersuit were dismissed last Thursday, one day after Punk's lawyers filed to have the case dismissed.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Punk and Cabana jointly filed for the case to be dismissed. It was noted that there was no financial settlement involved. The lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, so neither party can file another lawsuit against the other over this matter.

Cabana had sued Punk in August of 2018 for $1.2 million for breach of contract and fraud over legal fees related to their lawsuit against WWE Doctor Chris Amann. Cabana claimed that Punk promised to cover his legal bills, however Punk's legal team dropped him as a client. Cabana got his own representation after their falling out. That suit was dismissed, and Cabana filed another suit last December seeking $200,000 for his personal legal costs and additional damages.

Punk had filed the countersuit against Cabana this past June seeking $600,000 for general damages as well as interest and legal fees in response to Cabana's amended lawsuit. Punk claimed that he spent $1.2 million in legal fees between himself and Cabana in the Amann lawsuit and was never reimbursed, which he stated "violated fundamental principles of justice, equality, and good conscience" and breached their contract. Punk also noted that the podcast with Cabana was immensely popular, however he never received any compensation for it.

As previously reported, Punk was reportedly at FOX Studios last week in Los Angeles trying out for an on-screen role for WWE Backstage on FS1, which was said to have went well.