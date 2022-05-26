It appears that another match could be getting added to the AEW Double Or Nothing card this Sunday, which would make it a 12-match event.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the company is considering an angle for this week’s “AEW Rampage” that would set up a singles match between Darby Allin and Kyle O’Reilly in a continuation of their recent storyline.

It was recently announced that Sting will not be traveling to Las Vegas for Double Or Nothing weekend, where he was scheduled to be involved in the Fan Fest meet and greets. According to AEW, Sting’s absence is “due to injury,” and there’s been speculation that the events of last week’s “AEW Dynamite,” which saw Sting injured at the hands of O’Reilly by way of a steel chair, were a means of writing the Icon off television. Allin, Sting’s tag team partner, responded via Twitter win “Trust me, I got a plan heading into Sunday,” seemingly teasing the idea of a match between him and O’Reilly.

Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

Trust me I got a plan heading into Sunday. — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 26, 2022

Both men had been part of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, which could have seen them earn a place on the Double Or Nothing card, but neither ended up making the finals. Allin fell short against Jeff Hardy in the quarterfinal stage, while O’Reilly was beaten in the main event of “Dynamite” last night in the semifinal against Samoa Joe.

During the latest “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Tony Khan had hinted that the company would be adding another match to the PPV, with the announcement potentially coming on Friday’s “Rampage” broadcast. “I think there’s a good chance we could add something to the main card,” Khan said.

