Sting won’t be in Las Vegas this weekend to meet and greet with fans ahead of AEW’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view.

AEW announced Wednesday that The Icon “has not been cleared to travel” and will therefore miss the fan event. AEW also offered refunds to fans who purchased tickets to see Sting.

On last week’s Dynamite, Sting was on the receiving end of a beatdown at hands of The Undisputed Elite. After taking a double superkick from The Young Bucks, he also had his ankle smashed by Kyle O’Reilly.

There is no word yet on the seriousness of Sting’s injury, and whether last week’s injury angle was done to write off the wrestling legend from AEW TV for the time being.

At last year’s “Double or Nothing” event, Sting & Darby Allin defeated Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky in a tag team match. It was The Icon’s first match in front of a live audience since his bout against Seth Rollins at WWE’s “Night of Champions” event in 2015.

The 63-year-old Sting has a 9-0 undefeated record since his AEW debut at the “Revolution” pay-per-view in March 2021. All nine matches were multi-man matches involving the likes of Darby Allin, CM Punk and Sammy Guevara. At this year’s “Revolution” event, Sting, Allin & Guevara defeated Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy in a 6-Person Tornado Tag.

