Sting teamed up with Darby Allin in a winning effort against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at AEW Double or Nothing. Sting hit the scorpion death drop on Sky to get the pinfall victory.

This was the first time in six years that Sting wrestled live, in front of a crowd. The last was at WWE Night of Champions in 2015 in his loss to Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Sting’s first AEW match was a pre-taped Street Fight where he and Allin defeated Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at Evolution in March.

Y’all wanna hear what it sounds like when @sting comes to the ring for his first live, in-ring match in six years? – @Nick_Hausman #AEWDoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/wlpttrFoCg — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 31, 2021