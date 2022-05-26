AEW President Tony Khan has hinted that there is a chance one more match could end up being added to the AEW Double Or Nothing card for this weekend.

Khan appeared on AEW “Unrestricted” this week to preview the upcoming PPV, which currently features an 11-match card, with one of those being set for the Buy-In. That match will see Hookhausen take on Tony Nese and Mark Sterling, and Khan plans to, “get to the wrestling a little bit later,” when it comes to the pre-show.

“So I think [what] I’m going to do is stick with one match on the Buy-In … Because we are here on the West Coast with an early start time for the Buy-In, really the Buy-In is going to start at 4 Pacific and 7 Eastern,” he said. “But I think as far as the wrestling we will get to that a little bit later, pace ourselves for the action.”

Typically with AEW shows such as “AEW Dynamite,” Khan has to work around strict times to finish, but he says they, “don’t have that same out on PPV,” which provides more flexibility to the event. With the possibility of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals going to game seven, there is a chance that AEW will be looking to stretch the show in order for the main event not to collide with the basketball. It also happens to be a holiday weekend and Tony expects it to be, “A wild night, just like fight night,” on what is a sold-out crowd.

“So it’s interesting because if for any reason we do think it makes sense to add more action we have that ability,” he teased. “And starting the Buy-In a little bit later on the East coast that we’ve been doing, I think we will start the wrestling a little bit later and pace ourselves … I am excited about that and I think it works out really well.”

It has previously been reported that a mixed tag team match between Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti against Paige Van Zant and either Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page was internally listed for this PPV. That has not been added to the show, but Tony has admitted, “There’s a good chance we could add something to the main card.” He expects that they will,” See where we are at,” on Friday, which means an additional match could be coming from “AEW Rampage” this week.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

