The stacked card for AEW “Double Or Nothing” may see another match added to the pay-per-view.

According to a new report from “Wrestling Observer Radio”, another match in the ongoing feud between Sammy Guevara and TNT Champion Scorpio Sky is “internally listed” for the next AEW pay-per-view. This time, however, the tentative plan is for the women involved in the feud, Paige VanZant and Tay Conti, to also be competing in the match.

As of this weekend, the plan was to have Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page team up with Paige VanZant to take on Guevara and Conti in a mixed-gender tag team match. AEW could ultimately choose to handle the feud another way on the show or schedule the mixed tag match for a later date.

Guevara, Conti, and Frankie Kazarian took a sledgehammer to the TNT title this past Friday on “Rampage”. They said they will continue their destruction until they get the match they want, so it’s also possible it could be some sort of mixed-gender trios match between the two groups at AEW “Double Or Nothing”.

Real-life couple Conti and Guevara are currently the mixed-tag champions in AAA. At the company’s “Triplemanía XXX: Monterrey” show on April 30, Guevara and Conti defeated previous champions Los Vipers (Arez & Chik Tormenta), Komander & Sexy Star II, and Maravilla & Látigo in a four-way mixed tag match.

Stay tuned for updates on any match announcements for the show.

The current card for AEW “Double Or Nothing” can be seen below:

AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

CM Punk vs. Hangman Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

TBS CHAMPIONSHIP

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

OWEN HART FOUNDATION MEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL

Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe or Kyle O’Reilly

OWEN HART FOUNDATION WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL

Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm or Britt Baker

ANARCHY IN THE ARENA

Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager & Matt Menard) vs. Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Ortiz & Santana

MJF vs. Wardlow

(*Wardlow must meet the stipulated sanctions)

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy)

Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

“BUY-IN” PRE-SHOW

Danhausen & Hook vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese

