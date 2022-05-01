Sammy Guevara once again has gold around his waist. The AEW star is now one half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions, winning the titles with his girlfriend, fellow AEW star Tay Conti, at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey in a four-way tag team match.

The finish came after Sammy Guevara had spent most of the match at ringside, claiming to be too injured to wrestle, with Conti instead wrestling with AAA luchador La Parka Negra against the champions, Arez and Chik Tormenta, and the teams of Lady Maravilla and Latigo and Kommander and Sexy Star. The match was a high-octane battle, with Kommander stealing the show with several spectacular dives.

Ultimately it was proven that Sammy Guevara was playing possum, and he replaced Parka Negra late in the match, which he was allowed to do due to AAA’s loose application of the rule book. Tay Conti would go on to layout Tormenta and Arez, leading to her and Guevara pinning them to begin their first reign as Mixed Tag Team Champions.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti winning the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles comes just days after Guevara dropped the AEW TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky in a ladder match on AEW Dynamite. Guevara granted Sky the match after Sky and his manager, Dan Lambert, agreed to give Guevara and Conti a mixed tag team match against Paige VanZant and either Sky or Ethan Page. It is conceivable that Guevara and Conti’s victory tonight could lead to them defending the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships in AEW against Paige VanZant and Sky/Page.

