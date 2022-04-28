The main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw the TNT Championship switch hands yet again when Sammy Guevara lost the ladder match for the TNT Title against his challenger, Scorpio Sky.

Sammy and Scorpio Sky have been feuding since Sky first defeated Sammy for the TNT Title on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. Sammy won the TNT Title back on the April 15 Battle of the Belts 2 taping, and now, the title has changed hands yet again.

After the high-flying match came to a conclusion, Scorpio Sky’s former teammate Frankie Kazarian came down to the ring. Last week, he and Sky had a conversation that if he stayed out of the title picture and let Scorpio Sky have one more shot at Sammy, then he wanted the next title shot. The two men acknowledged one another respectfully after tonight’s TNT title match and look to be heading towards a match in the future.

It’s also likely we see the rivalry between American Top Team and Sammy Guevara with Tay Conti continue in the coming weeks. It was agreed on a recent Dynamite that Sky and Paige VanZant will have a mixed-gender tag team match against Guevara and Tay Conti in the future.

You can see highlights from the match below:

#AndNew!!! @ScorpioSky has done it! Once again he is TNT Champion after that war with @sammyguevara! What a night of action here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yj7zWM7n7i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Yikes, Sammy! @sammyguevara risking life and limb here in this TNT Championship Ladder Match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LSQ8vNfnJE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

.@ScorpioSky out to an early advantage! It's the TNT Championship Ladder Match on #AEWDynamite and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/kFsuwgeWPR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

.@ScorpioSky, accompanied by @OfficialEGO and #DanLambert, makes his way to the ring for this TNT Championship Ladder Match on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/7B8ib33JTx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

The TNT Championship is on the line here at #AEWDynamite and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1hAQ2Mx0Xy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

