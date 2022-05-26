AEW President Tony Khan thanked fans at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas after last night’s “Dynamite” went off the air.

With AEW celebrating its three-year anniversary this week, an emotional Khan thanked the loyal AEW fanbase that has supported the company since its inception in 2019.

“Thank you to all of you,” Khan said. “It’s crazy to think that this is our three-year anniversary. We didn’t think we’d ever be coming back to Las Vegas after Double or Nothing 2 [in 2020] since we ended up having Double or Nothing two years in a row at Daily’s Place. It’s not what I expected, but I hope a lot of you enjoyed those shows. We tried to keep wrestling going [through the pandemic] for fans all around the world – including the ones here in Las Vegas.”

Khan then referred to Las Vegas as “the fight capital of the world” and said he hoped to make “Double or Nothing” at Sin City an annual tradition.

“Thanks to all the fans who have returned to Double or Nothing week again,” Tony Khan said. “It’s the beginning of a restart as we say in tradition. Because I want to keep Double or Nothing in Las Vegas forever. I’ll see you Friday for Rampage and Sunday for Double or Nothing.”

Khan ended his speech by yelling “Forever” several times as the fans gave him loud pops.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]