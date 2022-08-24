Colt Cabana Announced For First Official AEW Appearance In Months

AEW/ROH talent Colt Cabana was in the news this past week, once again due to the issues between him and AEW World Champion CM Punk. The heat between the now estranged best friends, which some speculated led to Cabana's transition from AEW to the ROH brand, has reportedly begun to affect the AEW locker room. The tension was said to be the catalyst for the issues between Punk and "Hangman" Adam Page that spilled over into "AEW Dynamite" last week during Punk's promo. As all that continues to simmer, Cabana is making AEW news again, albeit for happier reasons.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the AEW Games Twitter account made the following announcement regarding the promotion's presence at Gamescom 2022.

"Tune into AEW Games Twitch for a special episode of All Elite Arcade live from the THQ Nordic booth at GamesCom!" the tweet read. "Evil Uno and Colt Cabana give us a first look at a full match from AEW Fight Forever!"

While Cabana has appeared on the pre-show for ROH's Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor events, this will be his first official AEW appearance since the March 8 episode of "AEW Dark" in Orlando, Florida. He and Dark Order teammate, former AEW star Alan Angels, were defeated by The Butcher and the Blade.

As noted yesterday, AEW's presence at Gamescom will also feature exhibition matches featuring AEW talent. In addition to Cabana and Uno, AEW talents Peter Avalon and Angelico have also been spotted at the convention, indicating all four will be taking part in these exhibition bouts. The matches will take place from Thursday through Sunday, and are expected to air on THQ Nordic's Twitch channel.