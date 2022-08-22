AEW To Hold Exhibition Matches At Upcoming International Convention
Over the course of AEW's first three years of existence, the promotion has yet to run a show, let alone any matches, outside of American soil. Originally that was scheduled to change in October, when AEW ventures to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for tapings of "Dynamite" and "Rampage." Instead the first AEW matches outside of the US will take place this week, in a very unique setting. In a press release, THQNordic, the publisher for AEW's upcoming video game "AEW Fight Forever", made an announcement regarding an AEW presence at the upcoming Gamescom 2022 trade fair in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.
"THQ Nordic and HandyGames will present 11 games on stage every day starting on Wednesday, August 24 until Sunday, August 28," the statement read. "The shows will run between 11:00 a.m. GMT and 16:30 p.m. GMT each day and there's something extra special from Thursday to Sunday: THQ Nordic is thrilled to be hosting the first-ever AEW Exhibition Matches in Cologne at 17:00 p.m. Watch famous AEW talents fighting forever (well, maybe not forever) in our very own ring and bringing incredible wrestling action right to you."
Who Will Wrestle At AEW's Exhibition Matches In Germany?
The press release also noted that the publisher would be streaming from Gamescom on THQ Nordic's Twitch channel, with the streams running from 10 a.m. GMT to 19:00 p.m. GMT from August 24 to August 28. Though not officially confirmed, this would suggest the AEW matches at Gamescom will be streamed via Twitch. Due to the time difference, the matches would potentially air at 11 a.m., 10 a.m., 9 a.m., and 8 a.m. EST in the U.S. As of this writing, no matches nor talent have been announced, and AEW has yet to confirm the news themselves.
As noted in the press release, "AEW Fight Forever" will also be playable for the first time at Gamescom, which THQ Nordic had announced earlier in the month at their Digital Showcase. The Showcase also featured the official release of the "AEW Fight Forever" trailer, which came shortly after the trailer, along with the cover art for the game, had been leaked onto the internet.