AEW To Hold Exhibition Matches At Upcoming International Convention

Over the course of AEW's first three years of existence, the promotion has yet to run a show, let alone any matches, outside of American soil. Originally that was scheduled to change in October, when AEW ventures to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for tapings of "Dynamite" and "Rampage." Instead the first AEW matches outside of the US will take place this week, in a very unique setting. In a press release, THQNordic, the publisher for AEW's upcoming video game "AEW Fight Forever", made an announcement regarding an AEW presence at the upcoming Gamescom 2022 trade fair in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

"THQ Nordic and HandyGames will present 11 games on stage every day starting on Wednesday, August 24 until Sunday, August 28," the statement read. "The shows will run between 11:00 a.m. GMT and 16:30 p.m. GMT each day and there's something extra special from Thursday to Sunday: THQ Nordic is thrilled to be hosting the first-ever AEW Exhibition Matches in Cologne at 17:00 p.m. Watch famous AEW talents fighting forever (well, maybe not forever) in our very own ring and bringing incredible wrestling action right to you."