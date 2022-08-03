Over the past few days, news on AEW’s upcoming video game, AEW Fight Forever, has been surfacing all over the internet. With all the updates coming out, AEW, along with producers THQ Nordic and developers, Yuke’s, have made a new website for the upcoming fighting game.

The first thing you will be greeted with on the website is the game’s cover art. It has mint green and white background featuring CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Dr. Britt Baker, and Chris Jericho. Scrolling down takes viewers to the new announcement trailer for AEW: Fight Forever and more information.

More information will be revealed at the THQ Showcase next Friday, August 12th; however, already on the website, you can preorder the standard edition of the game for $60 on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

THQ Nordic and Yuke’s have released some information on the website, including some of the match types, which will offer matches like the Casino Battle Royale, Unsanctioned Lights Out, and Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. Then, of course, your standard one v. one, tag team, 3-way, and 4-way matchups.

AEW Fight Forever will also include other ways to play outside the standard Player vs. Computer expedition matches. It will consist of a career mode, local multiplayer with up to 4 players, online multiplayer with up to 30 players, and even mini-games.

So far, 19 of the 50 wrestlers available at launch have been revealed. These 19 wrestlers are Abadon, Adam Cole, Adam Page, Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Jade Cargill, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Kenny Omega, Kris Statlander, Nyla Rose, Penta El Zero Miedo, Yuka Sakazaki, and even Owen Hart.

It’s unclear when THQ Nordic and Yuke’s will release Fight Forever; however, if previous reports are accurate, it should be released before 2023.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]