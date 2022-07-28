All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will make its long-awaited debut in Canada later this year!

The company announced Wednesday that the 10/12 episode of “AEW Dynamite” will take place at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada. The next night, AEW will hold a taping for the 10/14 episode of “AEW Rampage” also at the same hockey arena.

The Coca-Cola Coliseum has a capacity of roughly 8,000 seats.

🇨🇦AEW heads to #TheNorth!#AEW makes its long awaited Canada debut in TORONTO on Wed 10/12 for #AEWDynamite LIVE & Thurs 10/13 for an #AEWRampage taping @ @CocaColaClsm!

Mark your calendars; tix go on sale FRIDAY 8/26 @ 10am ET – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq I https://t.co/YTPjtssUfK pic.twitter.com/buTvyBYRXE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

The news of AEW’s Canadian debut shouldn’t come as a surprise. Last month, AEW President Tony Khan revealed he was aggressively trying to secure dates for future shows in the country, citing AEW’s viewership success on Canadian station TSN.

“We’re all back on the road this past year and we’ve been all over America, but I do look forward to bringing an AEW live events to Canada soon,” Khan said at a tech conference in downtown Toronto. “I think we have a chance to really build a strong presence, not only what we’ve established on television with TSN, but also with live events for the fans.

“We have a lot of great Canadian wrestlers and I’m excited about the possibility of our live events here because we’ve had great success on TV here.”

Khan also revealed that AEW was originally slated to do live events in Canada in 2020, but was forced to postpone them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The most important thing is the quality of the arena for the fans and the wrestlers and the staff, and then followed by the size for the opportunity to create revenue,” Khan added.

The likes of Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, Kenny Omega, “All Ego” Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, Kyle O’Reilly, The Bunny and Evil Uno are some of the Canadians on the current AEW roster.

