AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Tuesday that he’s eager to start promoting live events in Canada.

Khan was recently an invited speaker at a tech conference in downtown Toronto. According to The Canadian Press, Khan spoke about how he wants to bring AEW live events to Canada soon because AEW has had great success on TV in the country. TSN currently holds AEW’s television rights in Canada.

“We’re all back on the road this past year and we’ve been all over America, but I do look forward to bringing an AEW live events to Canada soon,” said Khan. “I think we have a chance to really build a strong presence, not only what we’ve established on television with TSN, but also with live events for the fans.

“We have a lot of great Canadian wrestlers and I’m excited about the possibility of our live events here because we’ve had great success on TV here.”

Khan noted that the quality of the arena is the most important thing for fans. AEW was originally going to start doing live events in Canada in 2020, but it never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The most important thing is quality of the arena for the fans and the wrestlers and the staff, and then followed by the size for the opportunity to create revenue.”

During the conference, Khan also said that Toronto was a logical place for the first AEW show in Canada, given the city’s size and deep roots in professional wrestling.

Other Canadian cities that Khan is considering are Winnipeg, Calgary, and Vancouver.

