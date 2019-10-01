TSN has officially announced that AEW Dynamite will air each week on that network, live at 8pm ET on Wednesday nights.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can watch the weekly AEW Dynamite show on all streaming platforms, and on the network's 5 national TV feeds.

"For many, many years, Canada has been home not only to some of the most legendary wrestlers ever, both past and present, but also to some of the most knowledgeable and passionate fans anywhere in the world today," said AEW President and CEO Tony Khan in a press release. "I'm thrilled that we are teaming with TSN to show AEW DYNAMITE live in Canada. TSN has great history broadcasting wrestling, and I know they will be a great partner for AEW and our fans."

Its now confirmed that AEW Dynamite will air live in Canada and the United States each week, on TSN and TNT. It will also air in the UK on ITV4, on Sunday mornings at 8am. AEW is working to have ITV air Dynamite live, but the updated deal has not been announced. It was also announced that Fite.TV will offer an AEW Plus package, which allows international viewers to stream the show live for $4.99 per month.

AEW Dynamite premieres this Wednesday night, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC with the following line-up:

* Adam Page vs. PAC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

Below is the official announcement from TSN with full details: