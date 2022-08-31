Jon Moxley's Open Contract Is Signed For AEW World Title Match At All Out

After spending some time on the shelf due to injury, CM Punk returned to the ring on the August 24, 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite," with his sights set on his AEW World Championship. At long last, he'd come back to face interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and attempt to regain the championship he never truly lost. Sadly for him and all of those hoping to see him leave the arena that night as the undisputed champion, that didn't happen. In a shocking turn of events, Moxley handily defeated Punk, who appeared to reinjure himself during the brief confrontation.

So, with Punk seemingly out of the title picture, who would Moxley face for the gold at All Out 2022? Well, we finally have an answer: CM Punk.

On the August 31 installment of "AEW Dynamite," Moxley cut a scathing promo designed to tear Punk down. He also left an open contract in the ring, which Ace Steel would take before heading to the back. Later in the broadcast, a forlorn Punk came to the ring to address his hometown Chicago, Illinois crowd and apologize for his loss the previous week. In response, Steel joined him between the ropes and encouraged the crowd to remind Punk who he is. Steel and the fans' encouragement lit a fire under Punk, prompting him to take to the excited crowd and sign the contract, taunting Moxley all the while.

With that, CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley in a rematch for the AEW World Championship will headline All Out. The event will emanate from Chicago's Now Arena on September 4.