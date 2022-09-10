Update On Injury CM Punk Suffered At AEW All Out

CM Punk reportedly underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a torn left triceps he suffered at last Sunday's All out pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Punk's doctor recommended the surgery happen quickly so as "to prevent any muscle atrophy" and cause further complications in the veteran wrestler's road to recovery.

The recovery timeline for the surgery is typically eight months.

As noted earlier, Punk suffered the injury while performing a tope early in his main event match against Jon Moxley at All Out. Earlier this week on "Dynamite," AEW President Tony Khan announced a tournament to crown a new AEW World Champion, with the finals set to take place at the second annual "Dynamite Grand Slam" special episode on September 21. According to several reports, Punk would have been forced to vacate his title regardless of his suspension, which was imposed on him following his expletive-laced tirade in the post-All Out media scrum, and the ensuing backstage melee also involving Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and several others.

Within a span of six months, Punk has suffered two serious injuries, leading to both his reigns as AEW World Champion ending without any title defenses. While Punk wasn't stripped of the title in May, he quickly lost a Title Unification Match upon his return to the Interim Champion, Moxley, before winning it back at All Out last Sunday.

Although AEW has yet to make an official announcement on Punk's future, Meltzer reported this week that "a lot of people want him gone" from the promotion, specifically due to his scathing comments directed at "Hangman" Adam Page at the post-All Out presser.