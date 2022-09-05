CM Punk Blasts 'Hangman' Adam Page For Jeopardizing Big AEW PPV House

After successfully becoming AEW World Champion for a second time, CM Punk joined the AEW All Out post-show media scrums in a very foul mood. Punk kicked things off with an unprompted tirade against Colt Cabana, but once he was done with Cabana, he kept going, appearing to blame AEW's EVPs — new Trios Champions Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks — for recent media stories about backstage issues between Punk and Cabana.

"There are people that call themselves EVPs that should've f***ing known better," Punk said. "This s*** was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f***ing friends, I f***ing get it. I stuck up for [Cabana] more than anybody. I paid his bills, until I didn't, and it was my decision not to."

Punk also called former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page "somebody who hasn't done a damn thing in this business" and accused Page of "jeopardiz[ing] the first million-dollar house that this company has ever drawn, off of my back." The "million-dollar house" was a reference to AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event back in May, which was headlined by a championship match between Punk and Page.

"It's a disgrace to this industry, it's a disgrace to this company," Punk said.

The issues between Punk and Page appear to stem from their rivalry over the AEW World Championship a few months ago, during which made some comments during a televised promo segment that were apparently unscripted and made Punk extremely upset. Punk would later return the favor, going off-script and calling out the former champion, to no response, during a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite."

"We're far beyond apologies," Punk said of Page. "I gave him a f***ing chance, it did not get handled, and you saw what I had to do, which was very regrettable, lowering myself to his f***ing level. But that's where we're at right now, and I will still walk up and down this hallway and say if you have a f***ing problem with me, take it up with me. Let's f***ing go."

Punk's negative comments have already reportedly seen consequences, including the aforementioned EVPS threatening to walk of out of the company.